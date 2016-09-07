

Sania Mirza and Barbara Strycova will play the top seeded French duo of Caroline Garcia and Kristina Mladenovic in the quarterfinals, later on Tuesday. Sania Mirza and Barbara Strycova will play the top seeded French duo of Caroline Garcia and Kristina Mladenovic in the quarterfinals, later on Tuesday.

The Indo-Czech combine completed a 6-4, 7-5 win over American-Japanese in the third round match played yesterday.

The seventh seeds play the top seeded French duo of Caroline Garcia and Kristina Mladenovic in the quarterfinals to be held later today.

Sania is the sole Indian left in the tournament after Rohana Bopanna and Leander Paes exited the competition with their respective mixed doubles partners.

Defending champion Paes and his Swiss partner Martina Hingis had crashed out in the second round after losing to American seventh seeds, Coco Vandeweghe and Rajeev Ram.

Yesterday, Bopanna and his partner Gabriela Dabrowski fought hard before losing their mixed doubles quarterfinals.

Bopanna and Dabrowski squandered a set advantage against Canadian Robert Farah and Anna-Lena Groenefeld of Germany before bowing out 6-1, 2-6, 8-10 in the super tie-breaker. - PTI