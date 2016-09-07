 
Guwahati, Wednesday, September 07, 2016
Rains cause heavy damages in West Siang

 ITANAGAR, Sept 6 - Heavy downpour for the last few days has caused heavy damages to Aalo-Likabali road and public properties at various places of West Siang district, including wet rice cultivation fields, granary houses, labour barracks, horticulture gardens, fencing walls and water supply.

Surface communication also got de-linked in many places, an official communiqué

said here.

The Aalo-Likabali road under the jurisdiction of BRO remains blocked in as many as 20 points and many vehicles are stranded.

Men and machinery have been pressed into service to clear all block points. However, the passage for light vehicle has been cleared, the communiqué added. - PTI

