This was announced by Chief Minister Pema Khandu in a State Awards function organised at Banquet Hall here yesterday on the occasion of Teachers' Day commemorating the 128th birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, former President of India.

Taking cognizance of shortage of subject teachers especially Mathematics and Science teachers, the Chief Minister has proposed recruitment ratio of 50:50 to be implemented for APST and non-APST in teachers' employment for the said subjects.

Further, admitting the shortage of teachers in remote areas as against the towns having surplus teachers, Khandu asked the Education department to rationalize posting of teachers. He also appealed teachers to cooperate with the government and give their service to the people in remote areas of the state, where their service is equally important.

While acknowledging the selfless works of teachers in the state in imparting quality education and their contribution in human resource development of the state, he called upon them to rededicate themselves with a sense of responsibility towards students.

Khandu also called for bringing a marked improvement in education scenario while mulling over modification in the present Continuous and Comprehensive Evaluation (CCE) system for a 'better' and quality education. In this connection, he instructed the department to come up with a modified policy for submission before the Cabinet.

In his speech, Education Minister Honchun Ngandam said that due to hard work and dedication of teachers, the state has achieved 77% literacy rate. He expressed his solidarity to the teachers who are serving in remote areas and committed to dedicate their life in teaching and imparting education and knowledge to the children.

Stating that the government is aware of the various shortcomings faced by the department in terms of shortage of classrooms, subject teachers, poor water & power supply, poor infrastructures and poor CBSE results, he said that efforts are on to bring improvement in these areas.

On the occasion, altogether 30 teachers were honoured with the State Awards in recognition of their sincerity and dedication towards discharging their duties.