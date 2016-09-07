 
Guwahati, Wednesday, September 07, 2016
Villagers declare non-cooperation with NSCN-K
Correspondent
 DIMAPUR, Sept 6 - Public of Aghunato under Zunheboto district of Nagaland has declared non-cooperation with NSCN-K in the wake of the recent ambush carried out by the outfit on an Assam Rifles convoy near Aghunato town.

The decision was adopted at a public meeting convened by Kukami Hoho, Eastern Sumi Students' Union and Sumi Totimi Hoho at Aghunato town hall.

A joint press statement said the meeting was attended by general public of 54 villages, village council and students union members and elders.

At the meeting, the house also resolved for non-cooperation with any factions involved in gun battle at Aghunato area in the future.

Further, it resolved to protect Aghunato public property at any cost "when a deemed demand arise from any underground groups", stated the release.

The gathering also denounced any bloodshed and violence at Aghunato and condemned the action of NSCN-K for creating havoc when everyone is longing for permanent peace.

