

Meghalaya Governor V Shanmuganathan lighting the lamp on the opening day of Mother Teresa International Film Festival 2016 at U Soso Tham Auditorium in Shillong on Tuesday. – UB Photos Meghalaya Governor V Shanmuganathan lighting the lamp on the opening day of Mother Teresa International Film Festival 2016 at U Soso Tham Auditorium in Shillong on Tuesday. – UB Photos

Meghalaya Governor V Shanmuganathan inaugurating the festival said, he met Mother Teresa of Kolkata between 1979 and 1981 and he was touched by her work, attending the sick people, including those infected by leprosy.

He also expressed appreciation of the religious congregation of Sisters of Charity founded by Mother Teresa for continuing her good work across the country including North East.

Archbishop of Shillong Archdiocese of Catholic Church in Meghalaya said Mother Teresa was a multi-faceted personality. "Her untiring service to poor, the sick and the needy would inspire the younger generation to continue the work which she started," he stated.

The three-day film festival to pay tribute to Mother Teresa, who was declared a Saint by Pope Francis on Sunday, got underway with the screening of a documentary, "Mother Teresa and Me" by Director and Producer, Gautam Lewis of United Kingdom.

Gautam, who was born in Kolkata, was taken care of by Mother Teresa when he contracted polio during his childhood. Gautam was adopted and moved to London, where he became India's first disabled pilot.

His film explores how Mother Teresa took care of all those who needed help.