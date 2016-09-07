 
Guwahati, Wednesday, September 07, 2016
NDRF mock drill on industrial disaster
Staff Reporter
 GUWAHATI, Sept 6 - A joint team of 1st Battalion of the NDRF Guwahati and Indian Oil Corporation, Betkuchi, today carried out a mock exercise on industrial disaster and response at Betkuchi here to ensure effective response of fire brigade and employees working at IOC Betkuchi.

Two officers, five subordinate officers and 34 rescuers of NDRF with all required response tools and equipment participated in planning and coordination of the exercise.

NDRF rescuers established command post and medical base in safe zone, monitored the situation, provided pre-hospital treatment to victims as part of the exercise. Response drills were rehearsed and practised to ensure effective, speedy and safe operation with latest equipment.

"Industrial disaster response and mitigation exercises generate mass awareness in all sections of society. This kind of mock exercise also develops better coordination, which is essential to respond in actual disaster situations. Disaster response is not only the task of specialised groups but community groups, youths, working personnel, NGOs, various authorities and civil administration also play an instrumental role for effective and accountable disaster management," a statement said. About 250 IOC plant employees witnessed the exercise.

