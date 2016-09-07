 
Guwahati, Wednesday, September 07, 2016
Md Tayebulla commemoration committee formed
Staff Reporter
 GUWAHATI, Sept 6 - To commemorate the life and works of veteran freedom fighter Md Tayebulla, a memorial committee has been formed with GMDA Chairperson Dhiren Baruah as chief patron and Satyendra Prasad Deka as president.

At a recent public meeting held in the presence of the family of Md Tayebulla, a demand was placed to install a statue of the legendary figure in Guwahati. It may be noted that a statue of Md Tayebulla is already being prepared under the initiative of GMDA.

The committee has advocate Bijan Mahajan as its chief advisor and Ajoy Dutta and Robin Dutta as advisors. Kailash Sarma is the secretary of the committee and Rajesh Sarma and Sanatan Das are the joint secretaries, said a press statement.

