The JFA also pointed out that the newspaper house owners should not indulge in any unethical and illogical activities to avoid the final verdict of the Supreme Court to provide salary hikes to their employees, including journalists.

"We expect that the media house owners take pride in implementing the recommendations of the Majithia Wage Board as was done by the management of The Assam Tribune Group of Publications five years back," said a statement issued by JFA president Rupam Barua and secretary Nava Thakuria.

The statement also added that avoiding the implementation of the statutory wage board may invite unwanted troubles for the managements of newspapers and news agencies across the country and the development would only bring down the public image of the media in the country as being offenders of court directives.