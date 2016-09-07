In an official statement, the district administration said that the eviction drive was carried out for a third time today. During today's drive altogether 11 illegal houses built on the encroached land were evicted.

It added that squatters had encroached on four bighas of sattra land, and with today's drive all the encroachments have been removed.

During the drive over three days, a total of 32 houses were evicted and the land was today handed over to the sattra authorities.

City Police also assisted the Dispur Revenue Circle in the drive.