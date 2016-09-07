 
Guwahati, Wednesday, September 07, 2016
HomeMain Weather Backissues Epaper Dainik Asam Videos Contact Us
Dakhinpat Sattra land cleared of encroachment
Staff Reporter
 GUWAHATI, Sept 6 - The Kamrup Metro district administration today said that illegal encroachments on land belonging to Dakhinpat Sattra under Geetanagar Police Station in the city have been totally removed.

In an official statement, the district administration said that the eviction drive was carried out for a third time today. During today's drive altogether 11 illegal houses built on the encroached land were evicted.

It added that squatters had encroached on four bighas of sattra land, and with today's drive all the encroachments have been removed.

During the drive over three days, a total of 32 houses were evicted and the land was today handed over to the sattra authorities.

City Police also assisted the Dispur Revenue Circle in the drive.

City »
State »
  • Beware of unscrupulous traders!
  • 7th Vatavaran Film Festival from today
  • Body of newborn found in GMCH lavatory
  • Dakhinpat Sattra land cleared of encroachment
  • 'Implement Wage Board recommendations'
  • Md Tayebulla commemoration committee formed
  • NDRF mock drill on industrial disaster
    		•
  • Several teachers felicitated on Teachers' Day
  • Mising, Rabha, Tiwas demand inclusion in VIth
  • State artist nominated to global art forum
  • Dibrugarh DC interacts with media
  • Auniati satradhikar lays stress on moral values
  • Victims of witch-hunting rehabilitated
  • Financial aid to Cachar landslide victims
  • Two frauds held in Barpeta dist
  • Gohain assures better rail services in Jorhat
    • Other Headlines »
    Sports »
  • Mother Teresa Film Fest gets underway
  • Villagers declare non-cooperation with NSCN-K
  • Arunachal Govt to recruit teachers through APPSC
  • Meghalaya to ratify GST on Friday
  • Rains cause heavy damages in West Siang
    		•
  • Serena scripts history, Murray in quarters
  • Sania-Strycova in US Open quarters
  • Sindhu, Gopichand felicitated in Mumbai
  • National TT academy opened at Udharbondh
  • Sunrise get walk over against Dynamo
  • Assam sepak takraw teams for jr nat'l
  • UN Brahma Gold Cup from September 22
    		•
     
     