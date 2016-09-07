The body of the male baby was not identified till the filing of this report.

GMCH Superintendent Dr Ramen Talukdar told this reporter that the body was spotted near the emergency labour room after which the matter was reported to police.

"We have crosschecked with the hospital records but no missing report was found. Altogether 31 babies took birth on Monday at the GMCH and all of them have been tracked," Dr Talukdar said.

Meanwhile, police said that it is investigating the case and a number of persons have been questioned in this regard.