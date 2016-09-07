 
Guwahati, Wednesday, September 07, 2016
Body of newborn found in GMCH lavatory
Staff Reporter
 GUWAHATI, Sept 6 - The body of a newborn was recovered from the lavatory of the maternity ward of the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) last night under mysterious circumstances, sending police and the hospital authority into a tizzy.

The body of the male baby was not identified till the filing of this report.

GMCH Superintendent Dr Ramen Talukdar told this reporter that the body was spotted near the emergency labour room after which the matter was reported to police.

"We have crosschecked with the hospital records but no missing report was found. Altogether 31 babies took birth on Monday at the GMCH and all of them have been tracked," Dr Talukdar said.

Meanwhile, police said that it is investigating the case and a number of persons have been questioned in this regard.

