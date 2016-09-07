The analytical report on recent bombing incidents in the country, compiled with data from all states for the period between April and June this year, also raised concern over the possible leakage and use of ordnance factory-made explosives by terror outfits.

“Analysis of the data by the NBDC shows public was the prime target of the terrorists/militants/insurgents. Public support to terrorists/insurgents continues in some parts of the nation.

“Until and unless the public support to anti-national elements stops, the acts of terrorism will continue. Sincere efforts are required to mitigate the IED menace. A ‘Whole of Nation’ effort is the way ahead to keep the citizens of the country safe,” the report, accessed by PTI, said.

While the report did not elaborate as to how public support was rendered to ultras, it is understood that police forces and other agencies who report these incidents to the National Bomb Data Centre (NBDC) also share inputs with regard to links detected between the locals and perpetrators of such blasts.

The NBDC of the National Security Guard (NSG) is based at its garrison in Manesar near here and acts as the national repository for collection and analyses of all types of bombing incidents and attacks in the country. – PTI