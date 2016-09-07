 
Guwahati, Wednesday, September 07, 2016
Varsity of culture proposed in Majuli
Correspondent
 JORHAT, Sept 6 - Expressing his long-cherished dream of making Majuli as one of the most preferred destinations for spiritual and cultural tourists and intellectuals of various countries, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal here today said that his government is deeply committed to protect the river island as well as promote its heritage and culture by setting up an university of culture at the Vaishnavite pilgrimage site.

Sonowal participated at a function in Adhyatmik College of Sri Sri Auniati Satra at Kaliapani of Jorhat and visited Dhekiakhowa Barnamghar, Sukapha Samannay Kshetra and a few other institutions of Jorhat today.

The Chief Minister said the government has several plans to promote the culture and heritage of Majuli which would be implemented step by step in the coming days. “We will set up a cultural university there to promote the river island’s cultural heritage and education,” he said.

Stressing the significance of spiritual education among the youths for shaping their future, Sonowal said that the essence of spiritualism always taught self-control which is necessary for every human being in important positions.

He hoped the Adhyatmik College of Sri Sri Auniati Satra will play an important role in ushering a new ambience of spiritualism among the new generation for a better future.

