Sonowal participated at a function in Adhyatmik College of Sri Sri Auniati Satra at Kaliapani of Jorhat and visited Dhekiakhowa Barnamghar, Sukapha Samannay Kshetra and a few other institutions of Jorhat today.

The Chief Minister said the government has several plans to promote the culture and heritage of Majuli which would be implemented step by step in the coming days. “We will set up a cultural university there to promote the river island’s cultural heritage and education,” he said.

Stressing the significance of spiritual education among the youths for shaping their future, Sonowal said that the essence of spiritualism always taught self-control which is necessary for every human being in important positions.

He hoped the Adhyatmik College of Sri Sri Auniati Satra will play an important role in ushering a new ambience of spiritualism among the new generation for a better future.