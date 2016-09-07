 
Guwahati, Wednesday, September 07, 2016
Anna Hazare disillusioned with Kejriwal


 
 NEW DELHI, Sept 6 - Well known social activist Anna Hazare on Tuesday said his dream about his one-time protege and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal bringing about a positive change in the political system lies “shattered”.

“It is my misfortune that the dream of change which I saw in Arvind (Kejriwal) has been shattered now,” Anna Hazare told Times Now news channel in an interview.

“I am deeply saddened by whatever has happened in Arvind’s party,” he added.

Hazare’s remarks came in the wake of the arrest of sacked Delhi minister Sandeep Kumar in a rape case.

Kumar was sacked as the Social Welfare Minister by Kejriwal after a sex CD involving him surfaced in public domain.

Kumar is the third AAP minister to be removed or forced out of the Cabinet by Kejriwal since the formation of the state government in February 2015.

Jitender Tomar was asked to resign as Law Minister in June 2015 after he was accused of forging his college degree.

In October last year, Asim Ahmed Khan was removed as Minister for Food and Environment in the wake of a bribery charge. – IANS

