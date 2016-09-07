 
Guwahati, Wednesday, September 07, 2016
HomeMain Weather Backissues Epaper Dainik Asam Videos Contact Us
Modi, Xi agree to put ties on ‘right direction’

 HANGZHOU, Sept 6 - Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping have agreed to make efforts to put India-China ties in the “right direction” and to “respect and accommodate” each other’s concerns to avoid “impedance” relations, a top Chinese diplomat said today.

Modi and Xi met here on the sidelines of the G20 summit on September 4 amid differences over raft of issues.

“They agreed that efforts shall be made to orientate the development of China-India relations in the right direction,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said in a written reply to PTI today about how China viewed the meeting.

“The two sides also agreed to respect and accommodate each other’s concerns and properly handle sensitive issues to avoid their impedance to the normal development of bilateral relations,” Hua said in response to a question.

In the bilateral meeting with Xi, Modi raised India’s concerns over the USD 46 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) being laid through PoK and told Xi that “to ensure durable ties and their steady development, it is of paramount importance that we respect each other’s aspirations, concerns and strategic interests”.

Their meeting took place in the backdrop of steady decline in the relations over China’s technical hold in UN over banning Pakistan-based terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar and Beijing stalling India’s bid to gain members of the Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG) besides CPEC. – PTI

City »
State »
  • Beware of unscrupulous traders!
  • 7th Vatavaran Film Festival from today
  • Body of newborn found in GMCH lavatory
  • Dakhinpat Sattra land cleared of encroachment
  • 'Implement Wage Board recommendations'
  • Md Tayebulla commemoration committee formed
  • NDRF mock drill on industrial disaster
    		•
  • Several teachers felicitated on Teachers' Day
  • Mising, Rabha, Tiwas demand inclusion in VIth
  • State artist nominated to global art forum
  • Dibrugarh DC interacts with media
  • Auniati satradhikar lays stress on moral values
  • Victims of witch-hunting rehabilitated
  • Financial aid to Cachar landslide victims
  • Two frauds held in Barpeta dist
  • Gohain assures better rail services in Jorhat
    • Other Headlines »
    Sports »
  • Mother Teresa Film Fest gets underway
  • Villagers declare non-cooperation with NSCN-K
  • Arunachal Govt to recruit teachers through APPSC
  • Meghalaya to ratify GST on Friday
  • Rains cause heavy damages in West Siang
    		•
  • Serena scripts history, Murray in quarters
  • Sania-Strycova in US Open quarters
  • Sindhu, Gopichand felicitated in Mumbai
  • National TT academy opened at Udharbondh
  • Sunrise get walk over against Dynamo
  • Assam sepak takraw teams for jr nat'l
  • UN Brahma Gold Cup from September 22
    		•
     
     