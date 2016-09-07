The e-office platform would not only digitise the entire office correspondence and file noting but also ensure an audit trail of all entries and correspondence, thus providing an unprecedented level of accountability. It will also migrate the chain of custody from the individual to the system allowing easy access to relevant documents at all times, official sources said.

All the officers and the concerned staff were regularly trained in the implementation of e-office in July. Thereafter, a trial run was done in the months of July and August.

In the first week of September, final preparations were done for the Ministry of DoNER to go live on e-office. This included a joint training of officers and other employees to bring them on the same page with regard to e-office procedures, understanding the modules of e-office, etc.