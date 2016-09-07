"Whatever actions ... will be taken in the national interest. All actions will be taken keeping national security and other issues in mind," Rijiju told reporters on the sidelines of a seminar here.

Asked about the "harsh steps" in the event of non-cooperation from opposition parties, the minister said, "There is no need to make a major issue out of these. This government is serious about national security as well as the welfare of the people across the country including in Jammu and Kashmir. Accordingly all steps will be taken."

The remarks from Rijiju come even as Home Minister Rajnath Singh is engaged in a series of meetings with party colleagues and senior officials on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir. Members of an all-party delegation and Rajnath Singh are to meet here on Wednesday to discuss their findings of a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir.

Army convoy attacked in Kashmir, 3 soldiers injured:Three soldiers were injured on Wednesday when militants attacked an Army convoy in Kashmir's Kupwara district, a report from Srinagar said. Out of the three, one was in critical condition and was airlifted to the Army Hospital in Srinagar, a senior official said.

Police said militants attacked the convoy at Kralgund near Handwara town.