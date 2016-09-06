 
Guwahati, Tuesday, September 06, 2016
Morigaon DC discusses problems with newsmen
Correspondent
 MORIGAON, Sept 5 - Hemen Das, the newly-appointed Deputy Commissioner, Morigaon and Swapnanil Deka, new SP, Morigaon met the local pressmen on Thursday at the DC’s conference hall here and exchanged their views with media persons towards solving various problems of Morigaon district. Addressing newsmen, the DC, Morigaon appealed to the local scribes to maintain closer ties with the administration for the all-round development of the district.

In the cordial interactive programme with the mediapersons, the new DC urged newsmen to maintain the role of torch bearers of the society.

Hemen Das, who was earlier posted in Morigaon district as the PD, DRDA five years back is known to be an efficient officer, who knows the district’s problems.

The journalists informed the new DC, Morigaon about the encroachment on Government land by illegal settlers at Mayong and flood and erosion problem of the Brahmaputra in Morigaon district. Apart from these problems, the DC was also apprised about the devastated road communication in the district.

Earlier the DC disclosed that his first work on priority basis in the district will be about the notification which was issued on September 1 about the publication of office memoranda on the basis of Assam Right to Public Service Act, 2012. The DC further said that the Morigaon district administration has taken up a scheme, namely ‘Amar Gaon Amar Ali’ (AGALI) to uplift road communication from the panchayats to the district headquaters.

Addressing newsmen, Swapnanil Deka, SP, Morigaon appealed to the scribes to maintain a good relation with the police in the interest of a trouble-free society. He emphasised upon the creation of whatsapp Group between the District Police and local newsmen to combat anti-social activities.

