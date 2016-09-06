One Vidya Devi, wife of an officer of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) posted near Guwahati on Wednesday suffered massive heart attack and was immediately admitted to Narayana Hridayalaya in Amingaon. The attending doctors after prompt examination advised for an emergency operation. But the husband of the patient in spite of thoroughly inquiring in the blood banks in Guwahati failed to find the required blood of ‘AB’ (–) which is a rare one and he did not have a single relative or acquaintance having this rare blood group.

On seeing the plight of the husband, the incharge of the Blood Bank at the super specialty hospital, Dr Hirak Jyoti Das contacted Anupam Deka over phone as his blood is of the same group to which this young entrepreneur immediately responded by rushing to the hospital and donating the required volume of blood for the treatment of this unknown patient keeping aside all his valuable industrial assignments.

Anupam Deka not only donated blood but also arranged another four units of blood with the help of Dr Das for the successful conduct of the surgery. This noble initiative by a prominent and busy industrialist has earned accolades from all conscious circles of the society here.