AATSU asks DC to rein in unscrupulous traders
Staff Correspondent
 DIBRUGARH, Sept 5 - The All Assam Tribal Students’ Union (AATSU) today urged the new Deputy Commissioner here to identify and punish the unscrupulous traders responsible for arbitrary hike in the price of essential commodities in the city.

The students’ body in a memorandum submitted to the Deputy Commissioner here sought a helpline number so that the public could lodge complaints against unscrupulous traders who seek to extract money beyond what is required from the purchasers.

The organisation demanded that the district administration enquire about prices of various goods and notify the price list from time to time.

The tribal students’ body also alleged that private ferry services were operating illegally instead of Government ferry services in the Brahmaputra. The exorbitant ferry fare charged by private ferry operators must be checked, the students wrote in the memorandum.

Going by the fact that the Inland Water Transport Department was operating only two Government ferries, private operators were taking advantage of the shortage by charging unreasonably high fares from the passengers, the students alleged. They have demanded operation of at least 15 ferry services by the Inland Water Transport Department at Bogibeel.

Among others, the All Assam Tribal Students’ Union also called upon the district administration for early completion of the construction of sewerage system and opening of an alternate surface communication route to the Assam Medical College & Hospital (AMCH) through the tea plantation via Seujpur.

