In Tinsukia: The district administration here organised a central Teachers’ Day function at the District Library auditorium. The function has presided over by Abdul Rauf, educationist and former Headmaster of Bipin Bora High School.

The inaugural speech was delivered by Dr Pitambar Deva Goswami, Satradhikar of Auniati Satra, who attended the function as the chief guest.

He opined that education was the most important ingredient for the overall development of a nation and teachers take the role of a rudder. Their dedication and sincerity is reflected in future development of the society, he added.

A total of 22 teachers of the district, out of which 5 teachers were from lower primary school, 4 from higher primary school and 13 teachers from high and higher secondary schools were felicitated for their distinguished services.

Further, another 12 teachers of the district, nominated by the State Government, were also felicitated.

In the function which was conducted by Inspector of Schools Abdul Jalil, three retired teachers, namely, Barun Bora of Margherita Public Higher Secondary School, Jagyaswer Chetia of Baruahola MV School and Atul Chandra Bora of Gyanoudoy ME School were feted and awarded with ‘Guru Mahiaan’ awards.

Principals of two schools, namely Doomdooma Bangiya Vidyalaya and St. Stephen School of Tinsukia were also felicitated in the function for their exemplary service.

In Barpeta: The birth anniversary of noted philosopher, academician and former President of India Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan was celebrated as Teachers’ Day here today.

A district-level committee organised the 55th Teachers’ Day function at the Barpeta District Library auditorium.

Hiran Saikia Lahkar, retired teacher of the Government Higher Secondary School unfurled the Teachers’ Day flag which was preceded by a procession. The Deputy Commissioner of Barpeta Thaneswar Malakar lit the ceremonial lamp and also presided over a meeting held on the occasion.

Addressing the meeting as the chief guest, Hrishikesh Goswami, Media Adviser to theChief Minister insisted upon ethical

education which the forefathers of the nation like Mahatma Gandhi, Bibekananda and Radhakrishnan dreamt of.

He urged the teachers’ fraternity to dedicate their service from the core of their heart as the future of the nation largely depends upon them. Goswami subsequently released the souvenir published on the occasion which was edited by award-winning teacher Somnath Talukdar, who is the Headmaster of Suha ME School.

Speaking on the occasion, Barpeta MLA Gunindra Nath Das laid emphasis on maintaining cordial relationship among teachers, students and the guardians. Shankar Das, retired Professor of Barnagar College at Sarbhog also spoke a few words.

In all, 36 teachers were awarded certificates by the State Government for their meritorious service and felicitated at the function. On the other hand, 40 teachers were awarded by the district administration for their distinguished service.

The education committee of Srimanta Shankar Sangha organised the third State-level Teachers’ Day function at Fehurakhowa in association with the Barpeta district committee of the Sangha.

A meeting held on the occasion was presided over by Dr Pradip Hazarika, president of the education committee and Head of the Assamese Department of Srimanta Sankardev University. Speaker of the State Assembly Ranjeet Kumar Dass attended the meeting as the chief guest. A souvenir published on the ocassion was formally released by Dr Mukunda Sarma, Principal of Bhabanipur Anchalik College.

Teachers’ Day was also celebrated in all the educational institutions of the district. Seminars, essay writing and other creative activities marked the functions in the schools. Students offered their respect to their teachers and participated in the programmes.

In Goalpara: A central function was organised by the district administration to commemorate Teachers’ Day in association with the State Department of Education at Gandhi Bhavan today amidst a large gathering of guests, teachers and students.

The chief guest on the ocasion, i.e., former Principal of Goalpara College Dr Abul Masoom said that teachers are the backbone of the society as they play a stellar role in the intellectual development of the students, who also help them to prepare for life.

He urged all the teachers to be pragmatic so that values and moral-based education.is inculcated among the students.

Addressing the function as the appointed speaker, the Principal of Bikali College Dr Malina Rabha acknowledged the immense contributions made by the teachers in the field of education and said that they must work whole-heartedly to raise the level of education in order to build a peaceful and progressive society.

District Development Commissioner Farouk Alam, who presided over the meeting, highlighted the role of a teacher while giving a power-point presentation.

Partha Protim Das, Sozimuddin Ahmed and Ritashree Das from PR Govt HS & MP School, and Sanjay Pathak from the Central Girls’ School were among 23 teachers who were felicitated with a citation and a sorai each for their outstanding contribution in the field of education.

In Nalbari: Teachers’ Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm today.The Nalbari district administration in association with teachers’ bodies organised a programme at Nalbari Natya Mandir with a day-long programme.

On the occasion, 36 committed teachers from primary to college level of the district were felicitated.

Addressing the function as chief guest, Dr Sikhar Kumar Sarma, Registrar of Cotton College State University called upon the teachers’ fraternity to be ‘teachers of the society in order to show the right path’.

The meeting, presided over by Ananta Lal Gyani, Deputy Commissioner of Nalbari was addressed among others by Ashok Sarma, MLA of Nalbari LAC. The Nalbari anchalik unit of AASU also celebrated Teachers’ Day along with felicitation of reputed teachers at 15 educational institutions of the town.