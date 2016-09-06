

President of Asam Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad Biraj Kumar Talukdar along with others presenting the Bhaben Baruah Award to artiste Dharani Barman. President of Asam Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad Biraj Kumar Talukdar along with others presenting the Bhaben Baruah Award to artiste Dharani Barman.

The Nalbari district unit of AJYCP has been presenting the Bhaben Baruah Award since 2009. The award consists of cash amount of Rs 10,000, a citation, a cheleng, a phulam jaapi and a sarai. The award was presented by the central president of Asam Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad Biraj Kumar Talukdar. The award was to be given in a function to be held at Nalbari Natya Mandir.

Finally, the award was presented at his residence due to his illness. Accepting the award, the artiste recalled his performance as Man Singh in the play Chambalar Abhisap.

It may be mentioned here that the first Bhaben Baruah Award was given to artiste Dulal Roy in 2009. The other recipients of the Bhaben Baruah Award include – Guruji Adya Sarma (2010), Biju Phukan (2011), Nilu Chakravarty (2012), Mahananda Sarma (2013), Jibeswar Deka (2014) and Achyut Lahkar (2015).