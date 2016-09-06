 
Guwahati, Tuesday, September 06, 2016
CM urges students to work hard
Correspondent

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal unveiling the plaque of Bharat Ratna Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Learning Resource Centre at NIT Silchar, on Sunday. – UB Photos
 SILCHAR, Sept 5 - Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal urged the students of the National Institute of Technology here to work hard and contribute to the nation-building process with honesty.

In his first-ever visit to NIT Silchar on the occasion of Teachers’ Day, the Chief Minister inaugurated the newly-built library dedicated to the former President of India Dr APJ Abdul Kalam and which will be known as Bharat Ratna Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Learning Resource Centre. He also inaugurated the Start-up centre, an initiative of the Government of India, in the institute.

Addressing the students, Sonowal stressed on the need for dedicated efforts from the people of Assam and of India at large to make India achieve the zenith of excellence.

“Dr APJ Abdul Kalam was a constant source of inspiration and he continues to remain so. Make best use of the student days to create and contribute towards building India into a country the world looks upto. Make best use of the new library which has a vast range of books. Only then the dream of the former President will materialise,” the Chief Minister told the students who turned up in large numbers on the occasion.

He was quick to add that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken up a mission to transform India into a world leader and said that people must make valuable contributions to accomplish the mission.

Earlier, the Chief Minister visited Assam University Silchar where he said that he would discuss with the concerned authorities the subject of construction of a new state-of-the-art auditorium for the varsity fraternity. He said that the teachers play a pivotal role in shaping the lives of the students who are the future of the country.

“Teachers should instil the spirit among the students to rediscover the available natural and mineral resources Assam has been blessed with. The Government is committed towards development of Barak and Brahmaputra valleys,” Sonowal maintained.

