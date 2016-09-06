The competition director and ISSF judge of this championship Bhaba Kalita has informed that altogether five States participated in this championship where Manipur emerged top winning as many as 16 gold medals. Assam, with 14 gold medals came second while Meghalaya stood third claiming two gold medals.

The gold medal winning Assam shooters are: Priyanku Sarma, Reshmi Thaosan (2), Jyotish Pratim Konwar (2), Hriday Hazarika, Gargy Kashyap, Ambarish Bharadwaj (2), Arman Ali, Irani Sangmai, Pritam Kr Sarma, Ramesh Thapa.

Gargy Kashyap set a new North East record in the junior women’s 10 meter Air Pistol event.

The 53-member Assam team was led by Dilip Gaonkhowa. The team arrived here yesterday, stated a release.