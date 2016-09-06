 
Guwahati, Tuesday, September 06, 2016
Assam shooters win 31 medals

 GUWAHATI, Sept 5 - Assam won 31 medals, including 14 gold in the 4th North East Zone Shooting Championship conducted by the Nagaland Rifle Association, under the supervision of the National Rifle Association of India in small bore rifle/pistol (NR) held at the Shooting Range, Dimapur, Nagaland from August 29 to September 3.

The competition director and ISSF judge of this championship Bhaba Kalita has informed that altogether five States participated in this championship where Manipur emerged top winning as many as 16 gold medals. Assam, with 14 gold medals came second while Meghalaya stood third claiming two gold medals.

The gold medal winning Assam shooters are: Priyanku Sarma, Reshmi Thaosan (2), Jyotish Pratim Konwar (2), Hriday Hazarika, Gargy Kashyap, Ambarish Bharadwaj (2), Arman Ali, Irani Sangmai, Pritam Kr Sarma, Ramesh Thapa.

Gargy Kashyap set a new North East record in the junior women’s 10 meter Air Pistol event.

The 53-member Assam team was led by Dilip Gaonkhowa. The team arrived here yesterday, stated a release.

