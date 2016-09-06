 
Guwahati, Tuesday, September 06, 2016
Sankab, Trisha bag double crown
Correspondent
 JORHAT, Sept 5 - The 11th Hiren Barua All Assam Ranking Table Tennis Tournament came to an end with the closing function here last evening where Prasun Kumar, CC ONGC, the principal sponsor of the championship, was the chief guest.

The three-day meet was organised at the Kushal Konwar Indoor Stadium.

Golaghat duo Sankab Gautam Baruah and Trisha Gogoi clinched double crown in the tournament. Sankab won Men’s and Youth Boys’ titles while Trisha pocketed Junior Girls’ and Sub Junior Girls’ crowns respectively.

Trisha Gogoi of Golaghat and Astha Dutta of Jorhat were adjudged as best player and most promising player of the tournament respectively.

The final results: (Cadet Boys) Yagnik Pujel (Dib) bt Arnab Anubhav Bora (Jor) 3-2. (Cadet Girls) Sayeda Jamiya Taski (Ghy) bt Akankhya Borpujari (Dib) 3-2. (Sub-jr Boys) Agniv Bhaskar Gohain (Dib) bt Jwer Arshad (Ghy) 3-2. (Sub-jr Girls) Trisha Gogoi (Gola) bt Gargee Goswami (Ghy) 3-2, (Jr Boys) Aditya Dev (Ghy) bt Akash Baruah (Ghy) 4-1. (Jr Girls) Trisha Gogoi (Gola) bt Adrija Sarma (Ghy) 4-1. (Youth Boys) Sankab Gautam Baruah (Gola) bt Hrishikesh Baruah (Nagaon) 4-3. (Youth Girls) Gargee Goswami (Ghy) bt Kritika Upadhaya (Ghy) 4-1. (Men) Sankab Gautam Baruah (Gola) bt Jaideen Gogoi (Dib) 4-1. (Women) Mahasweta batsalya (Ghy) bt Kritika Upadhaya (Ghy) 4-2).

