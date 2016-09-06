

Immanuel Mar of ASEB (left) tries to dribble past Kapil Daimary of NF Rly SC during their RG Baruah Super Division Football League at the Nehru Stadium in Guwahati on Monday. – UB Photos

In an entertaining and keenly contested match at the Nehru Stadium here today, aiming for a victory both the teams went all out from the word go. But on a slippery ground no team could break the dead-lock during the 90-minute tussle.

With today’s match both the teams have collected 11 points but the NF Railway team has completed their engagements in the league playing six matches. But the ASEB team has to play one more match. In their final encounter ASEB will square off against FC Green Valley on September 8.

ASEB SC in a comfortable position for winning the title as they are ahead of NF Railway in goal difference. However, if Navajyoti Club (8 points) beat Gauhati Town Club by a big margin (10-0) in their last match on September 7, and ASEB lose their last match against FC Green Valley then Navajyoti will emerge champions. But, with a victory or draw in the last match ASEB will regain the title.

Today’s match: Dynamo Club vs Sunrise AC.