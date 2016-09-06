

Anastasija Sevastova of Latvia celebrates her victory over Johanna Konta of Britain during a women’s singles fourth round US Open match in New York on Sunday. Anastasija Sevastova of Latvia celebrates her victory over Johanna Konta of Britain during a women’s singles fourth round US Open match in New York on Sunday.

Former world number one Wozniacki, the runner-up in 2009 and 2014, downed American eighth seed Madison Keys 6-3, 6-4 to make the last-eight in New York for a fifth time yesterday.

Now ranked at 74 in the world after a right ankle injury sidelined her for almost three months, the Danish star hit just seven unforced errors in her win over Keys.

Wozniacki is back in the last-eight of a Slam for the first time since making the semifinals in New York in 2014. “After such a tough year, it’s amazing to be in the quarterfinals,” said the 26-year-old whose Grand Slam record this year had seen first round losses in Australia and Wimbledon while she sat out Roland Garros.

“I was nervous in the last game. I told my serve please hold out. I knew Madison wouldn’t give much up and that she’d go for the big shots, so I tried to keep it on her backhand side.”

Sevastova became the first Latvian woman in 22 years to reach a Grand Slam quarterfinal when she beat British 13th seed Johanna Konta 6-4, 7-5. – AFP