 
Guwahati, Tuesday, September 06, 2016
Arunachal to get NCC battalion soon

 ITANAGAR, Sept 5 - Arunachal Pradesh is all set to get an NCC battalion and academy soon.

This was stated by NCC Commander of Group HQ 4 Corps Tezpur, Brig MS Jodha during a meeting with State Education Minister Honchun Ngandam here recently, an official release said here.

The NCC Battalion would be raised shortly at Tawang while an NCC Academy is proposed at the State capital, Brig Jodha informed.

The Minister assured that State Government would provide the required infrastructure and manpower for the new battalion at Tawang, the release said.

“For the proposed NCC Academy, the State Government will provide the land in Itanagar or if not available in the State capital, will propose an alternative site,” Ngandam said adding, the government would also provide the staff to meet up the shortage of manpower in various locations of NCC establishment, the release added. – PTI

