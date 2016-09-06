 
Guwahati, Tuesday, September 06, 2016
Ganja seized in Nagaland

 KOHIMA, Sept 5 - A huge quantity of contraband ganja valued at around Rs 55 lakh has been seized from the inter-State check gate in Kohima district of Nagaland, police said today.

About 1,100 kgs of ganja packed in 158 packets and concealed in an oil tanker was seized while conducting routine checking and frisking of vehicles by personnel manning the Khuzama inter-State check gate last night.

Police said that as the personnel on duty directed the driver to stop for checking, he reportedly sped away from Khuzama check gate but was intercepted after a hot pursuit at Phesama.

The driver of the vehicle identified as Thokchom Chakba Singh (38) who tried to flee even after being intercepted was nabbed and remanded into police custody for further investigation, the police added. – PTI

