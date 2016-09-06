 
Guwahati, Tuesday, September 06, 2016
HomeMain Weather Backissues Epaper Dainik Asam Videos Contact Us
Hrangkhawl new TMCLP leader

 AGARTALA, Sept 5 - Senior tribal leader Diba Chandra Hrangkhawl was today chosen as leader of Trinamool Congress Legislature Party in Tripura Assembly.

His name was announced by TMC leader Mukul Roy. Hrangkhawl was among the six Congress MLAs who had joined the party in June. The MLAs, led by former opposition leader Sudip Roy Barman, had resigned from Congress in April and joined TMC in June to protest against the alliance between Congress and CPI(M) in West Bengal ahead of State Assembly elections.

Tripura Speaker Ramendra Chandra Debnath had recently said the MLAs ould be recognised as TMC legislators and would not come under the Anti-Defection Act. – PTI

City »
State »
  • Ganesh Chaturthi celebrated with fervour
  • Rush hour shower gives people a hellish time
  • Five drug peddlers held
  • Fish death at Jorpukhuri raises concern
  • Administration officials visit Jorpukhuri
  • City college honours Biren Datta, Thiyam
  • Programme on Saint Teresa
  • NFR displays latest tech at Techniche’16
  • Jayanta Hazarika song contest
  • Programme on cornea blindness
  • Play based on Earuinggom
    		•
  • CM urges students to work hard
  • Dharani Barman given Bhaben Baruah Award
  • 55th Teachers’ Day celebrated all over State
  • AATSU asks DC to rein in unscrupulous traders
  • Low rainfall in Darrang may hit production
  • Entrepreneur shows example of humanity
  • Morigaon DC discusses problems with newsmen
  • Shortage of doctors hits Tezpur Medical College
    • Other Headlines »
    Sports »
  • BJP stages ‘march’ to Manipur Assembly
  • Wockhardt Foundation to sponsor e-learning
  • Teachers’ Day observed in Manipur, Nagaland
  • Hrangkhawl new TMCLP leader
  • Ganja seized in Nagaland
  • Arunachal to get NCC battalion soon
  • Mizoram gave undue benefit to firm: CAG
    		•
  • Pouille stuns Nadal, Djokovic in qtrs
  • Wozniacki, Sevastova set up last-eight duel
  • ASEB, NFRSC play goalless draw
  • Sankab, Trisha bag double crown
  • Assam shooters win 31 medals
    		•
     
     