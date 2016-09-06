Chief Minister O Ibobi Singh, Deputy Chief Minister Gaikhangam and

Education Minister Dr Kh Ratankumar presented the awards to ten teachers including five women.

Speaking on the occasion, Ibobi expressed the need to develop both education and health both in government and private sectors. The time has come for everyone to join hands for a better education system, he said.

Education Minister Dr Ratankumar highlighted some of the development programmes of the Education department in providing better education to the needy students of the State.

Two Manipur teachers bag national awards: Two Manipur school principals were honoured with National Award for Teachers-2015 at a function held at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi on Monday. The two award winning teachers are Sinam Indirani Devi, Principal of Churachand Higher Secondary School and Sapam Binodkumari Devi, Head- mistress of Athokpam

Junior Highesr Secondary school in Thoubal district.

President Pranab Mukherjee presented the awards to meritorious teachers from across the country on the occasion of Teachers’ Day.

PTI adds from Kohima: Nagaland today celebrated Teachers’ Day with a call for imparting quality education from the primary level.

Nagaland Minister for School Education, Yitachu, expressed concern that in Nagaland the primary level has been neglected for quite long.

He said that if the primary level is neglected, the future of the students cannot be bright and the State in general will not be able to progress.

Therefore, he said, it is time that

primary level education should be given the prime concern.

The Minister said this while participating in the main celebration organised by School Education department here. Yitachu also called upon the teachers to re-dedicate themselves to the profession.

Marking the occasion, altogether 24 teachers, including seven private school teachers, were honoured with State level award at a function. They received a citation and cash award while the State Government also extended financial support to seven teachers undergoing treatment.