e-learning in 28 selected schools in the State by September. The Foundation which has shown interest in strengthening government schools in Nagaland is a non-profit organisation based in Mumbai.

The Governor also informed that ‘Art of Living’ from Bangalore is planning to work towards improvement of education and health in Nagaland with a special concentration in the remote eastern areas. Setting up of institutions in the health and education sectors is a major priority, where services can also be provided to the Nagas across the borders, he said while addressing a press conference at Raj Bhavan in Kohima

recently.

Expressing unhappiness over the performances of government schools in Nagaland, Acharya said at least 95 per cent of the achievers in HSLC and HSSLC exams are from private schools. He, however, lamented that the private schools have become commercialised.

He said despite having 1,854 schools and four universities in the State, hundreds of Naga youngsters go outside for education. “There has to be rethinking of our university education, the Governor said while suggesting exchange programmes with other universities.