 
Guwahati, Tuesday, September 06, 2016
HomeMain Weather Backissues Epaper Dainik Asam Videos Contact Us
Wockhardt Foundation to sponsor e-learning
Correspondent
 DIMAPUR, Sept 5 - Nagaland Governor PB Acharya said that Wockhardt Foundation will be sponsoring

e-learning in 28 selected schools in the State by September. The Foundation which has shown interest in strengthening government schools in Nagaland is a non-profit organisation based in Mumbai.

The Governor also informed that ‘Art of Living’ from Bangalore is planning to work towards improvement of education and health in Nagaland with a special concentration in the remote eastern areas. Setting up of institutions in the health and education sectors is a major priority, where services can also be provided to the Nagas across the borders, he said while addressing a press conference at Raj Bhavan in Kohima

recently.

Expressing unhappiness over the performances of government schools in Nagaland, Acharya said at least 95 per cent of the achievers in HSLC and HSSLC exams are from private schools. He, however, lamented that the private schools have become commercialised.

He said despite having 1,854 schools and four universities in the State, hundreds of Naga youngsters go outside for education. “There has to be rethinking of our university education, the Governor said while suggesting exchange programmes with other universities.

City »
State »
  • Ganesh Chaturthi celebrated with fervour
  • Rush hour shower gives people a hellish time
  • Five drug peddlers held
  • Fish death at Jorpukhuri raises concern
  • Administration officials visit Jorpukhuri
  • City college honours Biren Datta, Thiyam
  • Programme on Saint Teresa
  • NFR displays latest tech at Techniche’16
  • Jayanta Hazarika song contest
  • Programme on cornea blindness
  • Play based on Earuinggom
    		•
  • CM urges students to work hard
  • Dharani Barman given Bhaben Baruah Award
  • 55th Teachers’ Day celebrated all over State
  • AATSU asks DC to rein in unscrupulous traders
  • Low rainfall in Darrang may hit production
  • Entrepreneur shows example of humanity
  • Morigaon DC discusses problems with newsmen
  • Shortage of doctors hits Tezpur Medical College
    • Other Headlines »
    Sports »
  • BJP stages ‘march’ to Manipur Assembly
  • Wockhardt Foundation to sponsor e-learning
  • Teachers’ Day observed in Manipur, Nagaland
  • Hrangkhawl new TMCLP leader
  • Ganja seized in Nagaland
  • Arunachal to get NCC battalion soon
  • Mizoram gave undue benefit to firm: CAG
    		•
  • Pouille stuns Nadal, Djokovic in qtrs
  • Wozniacki, Sevastova set up last-eight duel
  • ASEB, NFRSC play goalless draw
  • Sankab, Trisha bag double crown
  • Assam shooters win 31 medals
    		•
     
     