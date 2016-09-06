However, the march turned violent at Khoyathong junction forcing the police to fire tear gas shells and smoke bombs to disperse the crowd around 12 noon when the last day of the Assembly session was on, sources said. Two BJP workers sustained injury during the incident and were sent to RIMS hospital for treatment.

While the BJP is demanding justice into the recruitment of 2,000 Manipur police (male) constables, women and students wings of Joint Committee on Inner Line Permit System (JCILPS) also staged a protest rally defying the curfew in Imphal. But the police prevented them from continuing the protest by firing tear gas shells and mock bombs.

JCILPS, spearheading a public movement for implementation of ILP or similar regulation in Manipur to protect the interest of the local people, has been demanding passing of an ILP Bill in the State Assembly. Meanwhile, Manipur Chief Minister O Ibobi Singh in a statement in the Assembly on Monday said that the State Government is committed to tabling and passing the Bill once the draft Bill is ready.

The authority imposed a 17-hr curfew till 5 pm within a one km radius of Assembly besides closing down educational institutions to avoid any unwanted incidents during the Assembly session which was adjourned sine-die today. Normal life was affected in the State capital due to the curfew though some shops and the women market were open.