‘Abhigyanm’, in association with the Directorate of Cultural Affairs, is going to stage the play at 6.30 pm.

The play is inspired by the saga of sorrow of those who were forced into sexual slavery by the Imperial Japanese Army in occupied territories before and during World War II.

The character of Sarengla from Birendra Kr Bhattacharya’s evergreen novel Earuinggom has been selected to explore the issue concerning the entire human race. The play is an attempt to discover thousands of Sarenglas through this one Sarengla.