The competition will be held in two categories. Contestants below 15 years of age will be grouped under Category-A, while those above 15 years of age will come under Category-B.

Contestants of both the categories are required to sing correctly any one song of Late Jayanta Hazarika with musical instruments and artistes provided by the organisers. While the contestants have to be smartly dressed and get their names registered by 11 am, only 25 competitors per category can vie for the prize. The decision of the judges will be final, the organisers mentioned.

Other formalities concerning rules and regulations can be gathered from the organisers, the press release added.