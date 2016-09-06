 
Guwahati, Tuesday, September 06, 2016
NFR displays latest tech at Techniche’16
Staff Reporter
 GUWAHATI, Sept 5 - Maligaon-headquartered Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) participated in the mega techno-management festival Techniche’16 at IIT Guwahati, which concluded yesterday.

Various departments of the NF Railway displayed the latest technological advancement in the field of operation and maintenance of railway system, said an official statement.

The Diesel Loco Shed New Guwahati displayed various mechanical and electrical components of different types of locomotives.

The Signal and Telecommunication department displayed the ‘Network Management of Data Logger’ and Mobile Train Radio Communication system.

A model of Bio Digester Tank was also displayed in the NF Railway stall at the event. The system has much acclaimed by the visitors.

In addition, the toy train model of Darjeeling Himalayan Railways and Rajdhani Express having automatic level crossing gate closing with buzzer system was displayed by Dibrugarh Workshop.

Development of ongoing projects of the NF Railway was also highlighted during the exhibition.

The NF Railway Construction Organisation displayed a model of railway line from Jiribum to Tupul. In another model, it presented the world’s highest Pyre Bridge constructed on Noney River in Manipur.

