The celebration started with the hoisting of Mother Teresa flag, lighting of the traditional lamp and paying of floral tribute to Mother Teresa.

Executive director Fr Johnson Parackal welcomed the guests and gave a speech about Mother Teresa as a powerful model. “Mother Teresa’s endless efforts to bring joy and hope to the destitute of Kolkata earned her the name ‘Saint of the Gutters’, and ‘Angel of Compassion’ ,” he said.

The occasion was also marked by a musical performance through dance and speech.