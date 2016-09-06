 
Guwahati, Tuesday, September 06, 2016
Administration officials visit Jorpukhuri
Staff Reporter
 GUWAHATI, Sept 5 - Taking notice about the recent death of fish at Jorpukhuri in the city, the Kamrup Metro district administration said that Additional Deputy Commissioner Pulak Mahanta and Circle Officer of Guwahati Revenue Circle Lakhinandan Saharia today visited the place to take stock of the situation. While the Pollution Control Board Assam (PCBA) has been directed to collect water samples from Jorpukhuri and analyse them thoroughly, the Fishery Department has been directed to inquire into the cause of death of the large number of fish and submit a detailed report to the administration.

