

Vehicles ply through the water-logged GS Road after a heavy afternoon shower on Monday. – UB Photos Vehicles ply through the water-logged GS Road after a heavy afternoon shower on Monday. – UB Photos

Though much had been said by the authorities concerned on addressing the perennial water-logging problem of the capital city, not much headway seems to be made towards this end as with every downpour the city looks like a murky stream.

On Monday afternoon along with the rains came a lot of miseries for the citizens particularly the office-goers. As the streets disappeared under water, a large number of citizens were seen stranded at various points waiting for some mode of public transport. The wait was too long as, with water-logging traffic too almost came to a standstill. “From Beltola to Paltanbazar it took me around four hours because of the traffic jam caused by the downpour,” said Devpratim Saikia who was returning from office when it began to rain.

Saikia, expressing disgust with the situation said that those in authority including the public representatives just know to talk and go on giving false hopes. “This situation is not something new for us. Waiting for a solution to the water-logging problem in Guwahati has been like waiting for Godot,” said Saikia.

The situation was worse on the Ganeshguri-Chandmari road with almost the entire stretch submerged under water. As vehicle owners diverted to the GS Road to avoid the heavy water-logging on the Ganeshguri-Chandmari road, the traffic could best be described as nightmarish on the GS Road.

However, another section of the citizens said that it is pointless to blame the administration alone. “We are also to be blamed for the condition in the city. We chose to break the norms with our callous construction and shunning our civic duties as responsible citizens. The drains are clogged because we do not dispose the garbage at the allotted points. We should first pledge to discharge our duties so that we can make Guwahati clean and beautiful,” said Pallabi Barthakur, a corporate professional.