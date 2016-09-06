 
Guwahati, Tuesday, September 06, 2016
HomeMain Weather Backissues Epaper Dainik Asam Videos Contact Us
Ganesh Chaturthi celebrated with fervour
Staff Reporter

Devotees feeding an elephant on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi at the Latasil temple in Guwahati on Monday. – UB Photos
 GUWAHATI, Sept 5 - People today came out in large numbers to offer prayers on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, with all the temples dedicated to Lord Ganesha witnessing thousands of footfalls of devotees since the morning hours.

The temples decked up for the auspicious occasion attracted devotees of all age groups, who sought the blessings of the Lord for a better life.

People thronged the popular Ganesh temples at Ganeshguri, Latasil and other places.

According to Gopal Bajaj, adviser of the Sri Ganesh Janmotsav Samity of Ganeshguri Ganesh Mandir, citizens of Guwahati have been showing growing interest in celebrating this festival.

It needs to be mentioned that around 15 thousand thalis of prasad were distributed today by the Sri Ganesh Janmotsav Samity. Apart from the mandatory rituals, the Samity also arranged for bhajan kirtan and other programmes.

“The cities have increasingly embraced different cultures, festivals and rituals, which is a positive sign, signalling that we are moving towards building a united nation,” said Bajaj, adding that this auspicious festival has built the bridge of unity and amity amongst different communities.

The religious fervour, however, added to the congested traffic condition in the capital city. Traffic snarls, a regular feature in the city, got worse today with office-goers in particular facing a lot of inconvenience.

The day, however, brought smiles in the faces of the vendors selling flowers and other paraphernalia required for observing the rituals.

This marginalised section did brisk business today in front of all the temples and had a more genuine reason to thank the Lord.

City »
State »
  • Ganesh Chaturthi celebrated with fervour
  • Rush hour shower gives people a hellish time
  • Five drug peddlers held
  • Fish death at Jorpukhuri raises concern
  • Administration officials visit Jorpukhuri
  • City college honours Biren Datta, Thiyam
  • Programme on Saint Teresa
  • NFR displays latest tech at Techniche’16
  • Jayanta Hazarika song contest
  • Programme on cornea blindness
  • Play based on Earuinggom
    		•
  • CM urges students to work hard
  • Dharani Barman given Bhaben Baruah Award
  • 55th Teachers’ Day celebrated all over State
  • AATSU asks DC to rein in unscrupulous traders
  • Low rainfall in Darrang may hit production
  • Entrepreneur shows example of humanity
  • Morigaon DC discusses problems with newsmen
  • Shortage of doctors hits Tezpur Medical College
    • Other Headlines »
    Sports »
  • BJP stages ‘march’ to Manipur Assembly
  • Wockhardt Foundation to sponsor e-learning
  • Teachers’ Day observed in Manipur, Nagaland
  • Hrangkhawl new TMCLP leader
  • Ganja seized in Nagaland
  • Arunachal to get NCC battalion soon
  • Mizoram gave undue benefit to firm: CAG
    		•
  • Pouille stuns Nadal, Djokovic in qtrs
  • Wozniacki, Sevastova set up last-eight duel
  • ASEB, NFRSC play goalless draw
  • Sankab, Trisha bag double crown
  • Assam shooters win 31 medals
    		•
     
     