 
Guwahati, Tuesday, September 06, 2016
HomeMain Weather Backissues Epaper Dainik Asam Videos Contact Us
Rly passengers’ body for timely implementation of new projects
Staff Reporter
 GUWAHATI, Sept 5 - Welcoming the decision of the Railway Ministry to fast-track various projects in the region, including doubling of tracks and construction of a second rail bridge over the Brahmaputra at Saraighat, the Assam Rail Passengers’ Association (ARPA) today said the new schemes should not remain mere statements but should be properly implemented and completed in a time-bound fashion.

Dipankar Sharma, secretary of ARPA, said the latest announcements address many of the long-pending demands of people of the region regarding development of railway infrastructure and expansion of the rail network. His reaction came a day after Union Minister of State for Railways Rajen Gohain said that work on double-tracking will start from next week while sanction for a second rail bridge over the Brahmaputra at Saraighat is also expected soon.

Gohain had also said that another rail bridge over the Brahmaputra from Silghat to Tezpur is also under consideration, while surveys have also been approved for new routes in the Salona-Khumtai, Sivasagar-Jorhat and Tezpur-Silghat sections, among other things.

“While Gohain has said that survey is going on for a second rail bridge at Saraighat over the Brahmaputra, the NITI Aayog, in a letter to Principal Secretary (Planning and Development department) of Government of Assam dated July 11 this year, had stated that a second bridge at the spot is non-remunerative. A second railway bridge at Saraighat has been a long-pending demand. We welcome Gohain’s announcement, but will a second bridge become a reality in face of opposition from NITI Aayog?” said Sharma.

He said doubling of track in the Bongaigaon to Agyathuri via Rangiya section had been sanctioned in 2013-14 Budget and had been pending with the Cabinet Committee of Economic Affairs. “So, it is strange that now Gohain has said Final Location Survey is going on for the section and once this is finished, doubling on this section will also start,” Sharma said.

City »
State »
  • Ganesh Chaturthi celebrated with fervour
  • Rush hour shower gives people a hellish time
  • Five drug peddlers held
  • Fish death at Jorpukhuri raises concern
  • Administration officials visit Jorpukhuri
  • City college honours Biren Datta, Thiyam
  • Programme on Saint Teresa
  • NFR displays latest tech at Techniche’16
  • Jayanta Hazarika song contest
  • Programme on cornea blindness
  • Play based on Earuinggom
    		•
  • CM urges students to work hard
  • Dharani Barman given Bhaben Baruah Award
  • 55th Teachers’ Day celebrated all over State
  • AATSU asks DC to rein in unscrupulous traders
  • Low rainfall in Darrang may hit production
  • Entrepreneur shows example of humanity
  • Morigaon DC discusses problems with newsmen
  • Shortage of doctors hits Tezpur Medical College
    • Other Headlines »
    Sports »
  • BJP stages ‘march’ to Manipur Assembly
  • Wockhardt Foundation to sponsor e-learning
  • Teachers’ Day observed in Manipur, Nagaland
  • Hrangkhawl new TMCLP leader
  • Ganja seized in Nagaland
  • Arunachal to get NCC battalion soon
  • Mizoram gave undue benefit to firm: CAG
    		•
  • Pouille stuns Nadal, Djokovic in qtrs
  • Wozniacki, Sevastova set up last-eight duel
  • ASEB, NFRSC play goalless draw
  • Sankab, Trisha bag double crown
  • Assam shooters win 31 medals
    		•
     
     