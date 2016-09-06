



Releasing the book, Justice (retired) BK Sarma said that on January 1, 1938 Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi had called for taking that date to be the cut-off date for according settlement to anyone migrating from East Bengal.

But in course of time, that cut-off year advocated by the Lokapriya was extended to March 25, 1971, dragging the issue of migration from East Bengal, which at one point of time became known as East Pakistan and now as Bangladesh. But for the rest of the country, the cut-off date for the purpose remained as July 19, 1948, said Justice Sarma.

Lily Bardoloi of Mayong narrated how they are troubled by the illegal migrants in various manners. Satya Rajbongshi of Sipajhar said how the indigenous dairy farmers are driven out of their traditional holdings in the riverine areas and how these people are subjected to ill-treatment by the police personnel and officials at the local police stations etc., whenever they visit the police stations to lodge complaints in matters of the threats they are facing from the illegal migrants.

Author of the book Upamanyu Hazarika said the book was an attempt at assessing the gravity of the problem of illegal migration and while dealing with this subject, he has taken into consideration almost all the aspects connected with it. He informed that he has taken all the care to make this complex issue comprehensible to the common people so that a a viable solution to the problem could be found out.