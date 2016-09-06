 
Guwahati, Tuesday, September 06, 2016
Society must treat differently abled with dignity: Doley
Staff Reporter
 GUWAHATI, Sept 5 - Cultural Affairs Minister Naba Kumar Doley has stressed the importance of creating an ambience that would ensure the differently abled individuals the scope for empowerment.

Addressing a function held at the District Library auditorium here recently by Sahayika Sishu Nirdeshan Kendra, the Minister said the mindset of society needs to change as well, so that the differently abled section can live a life with dignity.

The function, commemorating the 30th foundation day of the Kendra, was an opportunity for the differently abled students to showcase their talent and creativity.

The students, with the aid of the teachers, presented song, dance and a play that moved the audience.

Doley, while appreciating the service and dedication of the teachers of the Kendra, said that the wind of change that has ushered in a new direction in the lives of the differently abled students of the Kendra should spread out to touch the collective psyche. Doley said that this wind of change will definitely remove the stigma and superstition that is associated with those who are differently abled.

“We have to come together to provide every opportunity to the differently abled, so that they too can show their potential,” said Doley, observing that challenges are galore before the differently abled and those who have been working for their welfare. He said that these challenges can be overcome once society changes its perception.

On the other hand, the Minister also assured that the BJP-led government in the State will take the requisite measures for the welfare of the differently abled.

Earlier, welcoming the dignitaries, Subodh Sharma, working president of the managing committee of the Kendra, said that the dedication of the teachers and their professional integrity has bettered the lives of the differently abled students.

An exhibition of artworks and handicraft made by the students with the aid of the teachers was also held on the occasion. The artworks reflected the colourful mind of the students and their yearning to capture the different aspects of Nature.

