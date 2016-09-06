 
Guwahati, Tuesday, September 06, 2016
HomeMain Weather Backissues Epaper Dainik Asam Videos Contact Us
One nation in South Asia spreading terror: Modi

 HANGZHOU, Sept 5 - In a sharp attack on Pakistan at the G20 summit here, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said “one single nation” in South Asia is spreading “agents of terror” as he asserted that those who sponsor the menace must be sanctioned and isolated, not rewarded.

“Indeed one single nation in South Asia is spreading these agents of terror in countries of our region,” Prime Minister Modi said in an apparent reference to Pakistan.

“We expect the international community to speak and act in unity, and to respond with urgency to fight this menace. Those who sponsor and support terrorism must be isolated and sanctioned, not rewarded,” Modi said in his intervention during the concluding session of the meeting of the world’s 20 strong economies.

The Prime Minister said India appreciates the G20’s initiative on combating the financing of terrorism and asserted that all countries should meet the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) standards.

“Growing forces of violence and terror pose a fundamental challenge. There are some nations that use it as an instrument of state policy. India has a policy of zero tolerance to terrorism. Because anything less than that is not enough,” Modi said.

“For us a terrorist is a terrorist,” he asserted.

Modi’s remarks came a day after India called on other BRICS members to intensify joint efforts to combat terrorism.

Modi, in an apparent reference to Pakistan, had yesterday demanded “coordinated actions” by the grouping to “isolate supporters and sponsors of terror”.

The Prime Minister, in his address to the Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS) Leaders Meeting here, had said “terrorists in South Asia, or anywhere for that matter, do not own banks or weapons factories”.

“Clearly, someone funds and arms them and BRICS must intensify joint efforts not just to fight terror but to coordinate actions to isolate those who are supporters and sponsors of terror,” he had said, without naming Pakistan.

But the reference was clearly aimed at Islamabad — a close ally of China. – PTI

City »
State »
  • Ganesh Chaturthi celebrated with fervour
  • Rush hour shower gives people a hellish time
  • Five drug peddlers held
  • Fish death at Jorpukhuri raises concern
  • Administration officials visit Jorpukhuri
  • City college honours Biren Datta, Thiyam
  • Programme on Saint Teresa
  • NFR displays latest tech at Techniche’16
  • Jayanta Hazarika song contest
  • Programme on cornea blindness
  • Play based on Earuinggom
    		•
  • CM urges students to work hard
  • Dharani Barman given Bhaben Baruah Award
  • 55th Teachers’ Day celebrated all over State
  • AATSU asks DC to rein in unscrupulous traders
  • Low rainfall in Darrang may hit production
  • Entrepreneur shows example of humanity
  • Morigaon DC discusses problems with newsmen
  • Shortage of doctors hits Tezpur Medical College
    • Other Headlines »
    Sports »
  • BJP stages ‘march’ to Manipur Assembly
  • Wockhardt Foundation to sponsor e-learning
  • Teachers’ Day observed in Manipur, Nagaland
  • Hrangkhawl new TMCLP leader
  • Ganja seized in Nagaland
  • Arunachal to get NCC battalion soon
  • Mizoram gave undue benefit to firm: CAG
    		•
  • Pouille stuns Nadal, Djokovic in qtrs
  • Wozniacki, Sevastova set up last-eight duel
  • ASEB, NFRSC play goalless draw
  • Sankab, Trisha bag double crown
  • Assam shooters win 31 medals
    		•
     
     