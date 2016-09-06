

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal addressing the 55th Teachers' Day celebration function at Sankaradeva Kalakshetra in Guwahati on Monday. – UB Photos

Speaking on the 55th Teachers’ Day celebrations at Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra here, Sonowal said that education was the tool by which inter-ethnic and inter-community gaps could be bridged by bringing them at par. “Through education we can make enlightened citizens and for the successful implementation of our schemes enlightened citizens can play a pioneering role,” he added.

Sonowal also said that efforts were directed towards making the education administrative machinery strong, responsive and corruption-free, and “we are giving topmost priority to education and through education the much-sought-after changes can be brought about in our State.”

The Chief Minister emphasised on hard work, devotion and value-based skill education that can bolster positive changes. He also stressed the need for building a society based on values, honesty, truthfulness and education, which he said were the only means to achieve a progressive society.

“Our government is taking several tangible steps for the development of education in our State. One of our priorities is skill-based education and we are creating a separate department for the promotion of skill-based education,” he said.

Sonowal also acknowledged the role of 27 State-level award winning teachers and expressed his gratitude to their selfless service to the State. He also called upon the teachers and students alike to emulate the life and works of philosopher, educationist and statesman Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan and to work for the welfare of the State.

Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, while speaking on the occasion, acknowledged the supreme role of the teachers and said that the State was indebted to their role. He also urged the teachers to render their services dedicatedly so that Assam could take a giant leap forward in the field of education.