 
Guwahati, Tuesday, September 06, 2016
Rajnath briefs Modi on Jammu and Kashmir

 NEW DELHI, Sept 6 (IANS): Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the visit of an all-party team to Jammu and Kashmir and the situation in the Kashmir Valley.

"Briefed the Prime Minister on All Party Delegation's visit to J&K and also apprised him (about) the situation in the state," Rajnath Singh tweeted later.

Rajnath Singh, who led the all-party delegation, on Monday hit out at Kashmiri separatist leaders who refused to talk to some MPs from the team, saying their conduct defied the spirit of "Kashmiriyat".

The all-party delegation visited the state nearly two months after a bloody unrest erupted in the aftermath of the July 8 killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani.

At least 75 persons have been killed and over 12,000 injured in the weeks of the turmoil, the deadliest Kashmir has seen in six years.

