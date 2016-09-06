"Briefed the Prime Minister on All Party Delegation's visit to J&K and also apprised him (about) the situation in the state," Rajnath Singh tweeted later.

Rajnath Singh, who led the all-party delegation, on Monday hit out at Kashmiri separatist leaders who refused to talk to some MPs from the team, saying their conduct defied the spirit of "Kashmiriyat".

The all-party delegation visited the state nearly two months after a bloody unrest erupted in the aftermath of the July 8 killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani.

At least 75 persons have been killed and over 12,000 injured in the weeks of the turmoil, the deadliest Kashmir has seen in six years.