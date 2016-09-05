 
Guwahati, Monday, September 05, 2016
HomeMain Weather Backissues Epaper Dainik Asam Videos Contact Us
Installation of handpump sets inadequate
Correspondent
 NORTH LAKHIMPUR, Sept 4 - In a development that appears to be a complicity on the part of the department concerned, very few handpump sets have been installed in the flood-hit areas of North Lakhimpur Revenue Circle. The Lakhimpur district had received Rs 2 crore as part of the post-flood management programme under the disaster management cell for which facilities were to be made to provide pure drinking water to flood-affected people. However, a very slow and inadequate progress of work has been observed in the installation of handpump sets in the flood-hit areas of the North Lakhimpur Revenue Circle.

It may be mentioned here that the Lakhimpur district authorities had planned to install 266 handpump sets in 62 revenue villages of the North Lakhimpur Circle under this post-flood management programme. But the contractors engaged in the work have failed to install the handpump sets as per the target plan. This has deprived thousands of flood-affected villagers from accessing pure drinking water, one of the basic needs of the people.

City »
State »
  • Need to revive ASTC: Sonowal
  • Time to smarten up for the Smart City project
  • Fraud bid thwarted
  • Doley harps on transparency in service delivery
  • BJP yet to fulfil poll promises: AIUDF
  • Police bid to unearth fake certificate racket
  • Tripura Guv calls on Jain religious teacher
  • Raids at bars, restaurants
  • Kirtan Mahotsava observed at Barpeta
  • Tissue culture tea lab in Silchar
  • Sainthood of Mother celebrated in Dibrugarh
  • CM to inaugurate Dr Kalam library at NIT
  • Chicken prices fall drastically in Barpeta
  • BJP gains control of Digboi Town Committee
  • Irrigation Dept has met targets: Minister
  • Installation of handpump sets inadequate
    • Other Headlines »
    Sports »
  • CAG detects scam in purchase of cows in Mizoram
  • 2 Meghalaya cops arrested
  • Manipuri docu bags another award
  • Agartala Airport facelift works to begin in Jan
  • “Rethink” ban on Hindi films: Manipur CM
  • Arunachal records spurt in crime
  • Acharya, Zeliang greet teachers
  • AFSPA revocation demanded
  • First Naga diplomat passes away
  • MoU soon to improve air connectivity in NE
    		•
  • Serena wins record 307th Grand Slam match
  • Sania, Bopanna advance; Paes’ campaign ends
  • India A clinch Quadrangular series
  • Gauhati Town Club thrash Dynamo 3-0
  • ACA name senior probables’ list
  • Probables’ list for CK Nayudu Trophy
  • Nabadeep Club annex football title
    		•
     
     