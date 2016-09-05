Installation of handpump sets inadequate

Correspondent

NORTH LAKHIMPUR, Sept 4 - In a development that appears to be a complicity on the part of the department concerned, very few handpump sets have been installed in the flood-hit areas of North Lakhimpur Revenue Circle. The Lakhimpur district had received Rs 2 crore as part of the post-flood management programme under the disaster management cell for which facilities were to be made to provide pure drinking water to flood-affected people. However, a very slow and inadequate progress of work has been observed in the installation of handpump sets in the flood-hit areas of the North Lakhimpur Revenue Circle. It may be mentioned here that the Lakhimpur district authorities had planned to install 266 handpump sets in 62 revenue villages of the North Lakhimpur Circle under this post-flood management programme. But the contractors engaged in the work have failed to install the handpump sets as per the target plan. This has deprived thousands of flood-affected villagers from accessing pure drinking water, one of the basic needs of the people.