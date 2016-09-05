 
Guwahati, Monday, September 05, 2016
BJP gains control of Digboi Town Committee
Correspondent
 TINSUKIA, Sept 4 - With the shifting of allegiance by three members of the Digboi Town Committee – Sudipta Dutta Choudhury, Basant Pradhan and Purabi Bora Dutta – from the Congress to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the civic body has now come under the control of the saffron party.

It may be mentioned here that in the last civic elections, both the parties got four seats each in the eight-member civic body and as per a mutual agreement, the chairperson’s post was offered to the BJP and that of the vice-chairperson was held by the Congress. But just before the last Assembly elections, BJP chairperson Bonti Chetia joined the Congress and since then, the Congress had been running the civic body as it had five members in its fold.

On Friday, however, the BJP formed a new committee with Shipra Malik as the chairperson and Sudipta Dutta Choudhury as the vice-chairman.

Local MLA Suren Phukon of the BJP is the ex-officio member of the committee.

