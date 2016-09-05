It may be mentioned here that in the last civic elections, both the parties got four seats each in the eight-member civic body and as per a mutual agreement, the chairperson’s post was offered to the BJP and that of the vice-chairperson was held by the Congress. But just before the last Assembly elections, BJP chairperson Bonti Chetia joined the Congress and since then, the Congress had been running the civic body as it had five members in its fold.

On Friday, however, the BJP formed a new committee with Shipra Malik as the chairperson and Sudipta Dutta Choudhury as the vice-chairman.

Local MLA Suren Phukon of the BJP is the ex-officio member of the committee.