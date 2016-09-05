Live chicken is selling between Rs 60 and Rs 70 per kilogram, while dressed chicken is being sold between Rs 90 and Rs 120 per kilogram in most of the markets in the district. The lowest prices are being quoted at Namshala where broiler sold for Rs 90 per kilogram on the last two days of August. A retailer even offered onion and mustard oil for free on the purchase of seven or more kilograms of chicken.

At Baniyakuchi and Sarthebari, chicken is being sold at Rs 120 per kilogram. With the falling prices, there has been an unusual rush of customers in front of chicken parlours.

A few days back, chicken was priced at Rs 200 per kilogram at Sarthebari, Baniyakuchi and its surrounding areas. But the prices began to dip on August 28. Though the exact cause for this is not immediately known, it has come to light that a section of retailers have reduced price to increase sales. However, other traders also followed suit soon.

“We buy live chicken at Rs 65 or Rs 66. So there is no reason why we cannot sell it for Rs 100?” said Dhanjit Deka, a young retailer, adding that the low chicken prices have boosted sales and there has been no adverse impact on profit margins. He accused a section of retailers of duping customers by charging exorbitantly.

Whatever may be the actual reason, this development has brought to light the indifference of the government agencies towards the prices of essential commodities. Broiler chicken is only an instance . If there is proper action, the prices of other food items may also come down, people here said.