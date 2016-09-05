Sonowal will also inaugurate the Start-up Centre in the institute. This was informed by Dr Wasim Arif, coordinator of the Start-up Centre and faculty at the Department of Electronics and Communication of the institute.

Dr Arif further informed that the Chief Minister will inaugurate the library at 3 pm and will address the students and staff of the institute along with other dignitaries at the Sports Complex auditorium.

Also, Prof Gautam Barua, Director of IIT-Guwahati will grace the occasion as the guest of honour. According to Dr Arif, the library, which has been built in memory of the Late People’s President of the country, is named as Bharat Ratna Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Learning Resource Centre, and is one of the largest in the eastern region.

He added that Rs 28 crore has been spent to construct the library and a MoU in this connection had been signed with the Illinos University.

“All the digital e-sources developed in the library will be extended to other institutes of the region,” Dr Arif said.

Moreover, Dr Arif said that Silchar NIT is the 13th Start-up Centre under the Start-up India campaign and first centre to launch the mission with 10 start-up programmes.