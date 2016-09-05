 
Guwahati, Monday, September 05, 2016
Sainthood of Mother celebrated in Dibrugarh
Staff Correspondent

 
 DIBRUGARH, Sept 4 - The Sainthood of Nobel Laureate and Bharat Ratna Mother Teresa of Kolkata, was celebrated at Sacred Heart Cathedral in Bishop’s House here today with thanksgiving prayers, eulogy, drama and other events.

The Christian community in thousands took part in the day-long ceremony. The thanksgiving prayer was led by Joseph Aind, Bishop of Dibrugarh. At least 15 priests, several nuns, including the Missionaries of Charity, the order founded by Mother Teresa, took part in the event along with the general public.

Nearby Catholic institutions like Don Bosco Higher Secondary School, St Mary’s Higher Secondary School, Little Flower Higher Secondary School, St Joseph’s Seminary, Boniface Apostolic Home, St Xavier’s School, VG Hospital, Pragyalaya and Bishop Marengo Memorial Hostel were also part of the celebrations.

The community glorified God for the gift of Mother Teresa. They also invoked upon the Almighty to grant them the virtues and the graces to enable each one serve the humanity like iconic Mother Teresa.

Bishop Aind in his homily exhorted upon the congregation to emulate the great Saint Mother Teresa so as to walk in the path of sainthood. The other events included devotional dances, a drama on Saint Mother Teresa, songs and talks on the Messiah of the Poor, etc.

